Red Sox $55 Million Hurler 'Seems Unrealistic' For Opening Day
We are somehow just a few weeks away from Opening Day.
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is just about here and because it is so close, it's important to monitor every tweak or slight ailment. The reason for this is because even a slight injury can throw off a Spring Training timeline and impact players' availability for Opening Day.
For the Red Sox, one guy who is going to be interesting is 25-year-old hurler Brayan Bello. He was slow to start Spring Training due to shoulder soreness. On the bright side, he did recently throw his first bullpen session of Spring Training. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier said that being ready for Opening Day "seems unrealistic," though.
"Three days after his first bullpen session of the spring, Brayan Bello will have another on Monday," Speier said. "With fewer than four weeks to go until Opening Day on March 27, he hasn’t been ruled out completely for the start of the season, but such a timeline seems unrealistic.
Still, barring a setback, the Sox are hopeful he won’t miss much time. 'He’s behind,' (Alex Cora) said of Bello. 'We took care of him, and hopefully doing that, he can actually not catch up, but be available early in the season.'"
Bello is an important piece of this Red Sox rotation. There's no reason to rush him and risk further injury. Boston has high hopes for -- which is why he landed a six-year, $55 million extension last year. Bello had a tough start to the 2024 season but was great in the second half of the campaign. Boston is going to need him in 2025, so hopefully he can work his way toward game action quickly.
