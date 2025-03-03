Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox 20-Year-Old Phenom Takes Hard Stance On Boston Future

The Red Sox certainly have a bright future...

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for one of the most anticipated seasons for the team in years.

Boston added some impressive talent throughout the offseason in free agency and the trade market but the most intriguing player who will likely get a shot with the team is actually an internal piece. Roman Anthony is just 20 years old and is the top prospect in baseball.

He’s going to likely get a shot at some point in 2025. Whether or not he makes the Opening Day roster, we will likely see him in Boston at some point.

Anthony should play a big role with the team for years to come and he made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the organization and wants to spend a long time in Boston, as shared by the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

"I love this org," Anthony said. "I was drafted by this org. I don’t ever want to leave this org...“I haven’t really thought about (an extension) much. Honestly for me, right now, there’s one goal and it’s to make the team. Being out here with these guys and these resources, the last thing I want to do is have something take my mind off of that.

“There’s a number for everyone. Everyone believes in themselves in different ways, and values themselves in different ways. I value myself very highly,” said Anthony. “I want to be a Red Sox for as long as I can, but it would have to be something for me that was just an absolute no-brainer. Other than that, I’m just gonna try and do it the good old-fashioned way and try and go out there and just get better every day and not worry about a paycheck. Minimum salary in the big leagues is a lot of damn money, and it’s a lot of damn money to be able to play a kid’s game for a living."

If you are a Red Sox fan, this is exactly what you likely want to hear. Boston has a bright future for sure.

Patrick McAvoy
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

