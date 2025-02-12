Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter Linked To 3 Teams Before Spring Training
One former Boston Red Sox hurler landed a deal on Tuesday but there is at least one more former fan-favorite out there.
Former Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta is the top starting pitcher on the open market right now. He made $7.5 million last year but turned down the qualifying offer and hasn't landed with a team yet. Where will he go? MLB Network's Jon Morosi floated the Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, and Baltimore Orioles as potential fits.
"I'm told there has been some progress on his contract but there is no deal yet nor is there one specific team to which he is committed," Morosi said. "Things remain fluid but I'll mention a handful of teams here. The Cleveland Guardians if they can find a way to get that number low enough to be comfortable for them. Remember this, yes he's attached to the qualifying offer, but the Guardians as a revenue-sharing recipient would not have to give up their first-round pick. That's a very important distinction...
"There are a number of teams that would love to get Pivetta. The Braves being another one and the Orioles potentially one was well. But they would have to give up the higher pick."
The Red Sox brought Pivetta to town and he did a little bit of everything for the team. He has all of the talent in the world and his advanced metrics are solid, but he still is available. Spring Training is kicking off across the league this week. Could Pivetta finally find a new home in the coming days?
