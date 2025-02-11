Why Red Sox Haven't Pulled Blockbuster Nolan Arenado Trade Yet
The Boston Red Sox have been arguably the most talked about team in baseball this offseason and now Spring Training is about to kick off.
There are plenty of players down in Fort Myers for the Red Sox already but pitchers and catchers don't officially report to camp until Wednesday. Spring Training is just about here signalling that the 2025 Major League Baseball season isn't far away at this point.
While this is the case, the Red Sox have been looking to add more offensive firepower and Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman continue to be brought up. Who knows what's going to happen at this point? But, ESPN's Jeff Passan did call the Red Sox the landing spot that makes the "most sense" but said the Cardinals haven't budged on the money yet.
"With the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers seen as long shots to make a move for Arenado, an eight-time All-Star third baseman, the Red Sox remain the landing spot that makes the most sense," Passan said. "Though Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a deal to Houston this winter, he would waive it to end up in Boston, according to sources.
The Red Sox have yet to bite, not only because of the consequences of such a move -- Devers shifting to a near-full-time designated hitter role -- but because the Cardinals have not budged enough on the money they're willing to send with the remaining three years and $64 million on Arenado's contract. Moving Arenado could force St. Louis to eat upward of half the money he is owed. Short of that, Boston's interest is iffy."
Will a deal get done?
