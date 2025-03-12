Red Sox $90 Million Man Surprisingly Could Open Season On Injured List
The Boston Red Sox aren't going to be at full strength when Opening Day gets here.
It already has been shared that both Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford won't be ready to go for Opening Day. Bello is closer than Crawford but neither are expected to be ready to go.
Wilyer Abreu is another guy who could miss Opening Day after dealing with an illness throughout camp. These three are the most likely guys who could miss Opening Day, but it sounds like another guy could open the 2025 campaign on the Injured List as well.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that Masataka Yoshida could begin the season on the Injured List as he builds up his throwing.
"Masataka Yoshida is still building up his throwing progression after offseason shoulder surgery, but is only throwing at 60 feet," McCaffrey said. "He’s appeared in spring games at DH, but at this point, a likely scenario entails him starting the season on the IL with Devers at DH."
It has been shared that the Red Sox may be more willing to give Yoshida time in the outfield this season, but he is building up his throwing still.
He is healthy, though, at least offensively. Yoshida has appeared in six games so far in Spring Training for the Red Sox and is slashing .263/.263/.316 with four RBIs before Wednesday's contest.
Yoshida is entering the third year of his five-year, $90 million deal with Boston. There were a lot of trade rumors with him this past offseason but he's still in town. What will the Red Sox do with him?
More MLB: Red Sox 25-Year-Old ‘In Jeopardy’ Of Missing Opening Day