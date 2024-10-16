Red Sox $90 Million Superstar, Possible Trade Candidate, Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
The Boston Red Sox's offseason plans may have just become a bit more complicated.
One of the stated goals of the winter for Boston has been to improve the balance in the lineup. The Red Sox are far too dependent on left-handed batters, and when facing lefty pitchers, the offense went stone-cold this season.
Trading away a lefty bat to help alleviate the logjam has been an obvious solution all along, and there was one lefty in the 2024 lineup who seemed to be an obvious trade candidate. However, moving that player could be much more difficult than previously anticipated.
Designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who has been the subject of rampant trade speculation as the winter approaches, missed the final day of the season with reported shoulder discomfort. It was reported at the time that surgery could be an option for Yoshida, and that apparently became a reality within the week.
The Red Sox announced on Wednesday that Yoshida underwent a successful surgery to repair a right labral tear on Oct. 3. According to Beyond The Monster, the surgery was performed by Dr. Evan O'Donnell at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Yoshida, who was billed as one of the best pure hitters in the world coming from Japan in 2023, has struggled to live up to expectations in Boston. He's still hit for a relatively high average in his first two seasons at .285, but has only 25 career home runs in 248 career games, while providing little to no value on the bases or in the field.
According to NYU Langone Health, the typical time for returning to sports activity after a labral tear surgery is three months, with a full return to sports occurring in four to six months. That would put Yoshida on pace to be ready by Opening Day, but his Spring Training ramp-up schedule could wind up being affected.
Trading players right after surgery is always more difficult, and it was always going to be tricky to move Yoshida, given the $55.8 million remaining on his contract. Though he might not fit their roster perfectly, he could well be worth more to them at this point as a productive member of the lineup rather than a salary dump for no prospect return.
