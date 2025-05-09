Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Addition From Yankees In ‘Good Place’ In Recovery

Jul 22, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hat and glove laying in the dugout at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox had a weird day on Thursday but there are things to be happy about.

Boston won its final two games against the Texas Rangers, including a 5-0 shutout on Thursday. While this is the case, the day was full of drama after Rafael Devers made it clear that he doesn't want to move over to first base, at least right now.

That topic has flooded Red Sox media world over the last 24 hours, but there are some other things going on as well. Boston is set to begin a three-game series on Friday against the Kansas City Royals. On top of this, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared earlier in the week that Richard Fitts was scheduled to throw a bullpen on Thursday as well.

"Red Sox' Richard Fitts threw a bullpen Monday," Smith said. "He will throw another bullpen Thursday.
(Manager Alex Cora said). 'Feeling a lot better. ... We feel very comfortable where he’s at. Not sure when he goes on a rehab assignment but he’s in a good place.'"

Fitts made three starts early on this season for Boston. Over that stretch, he pitched to a 3.18 ERA and 13-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 innings pitched. Boston acquired Fitts and Greg Weissert last year in the deal that sent Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees.

For all of the odd things that have popped up lately, it's at least nice that the young hurler is making progress.

