Red Sox Address Mysterious Report Of Vetoed Rafael Devers Trade
The Boston Red Sox swung what will likely go down as the most surprising trade of the season as they sent Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
There is still a little over a month to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and so we could obviously more stunners, but it's not everyday you see a star of Devers' caliber traded. Especially not in the middle of a season.
But, Boston moved on and sent him to the Giants in exchange for four pieces, including flamethrower Jordan Hicks and lefty Kyle Harrison. Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes joined "Foul Territory" and shared that he heard about another deal that was vetoed.
"There was another deal where they were taking on some of the money," Pontes said. "I do not know what pieces were included within that particular deal. That was vetoed by John Henry and the reason it was vetoed was because they had to take on money.
"I don't know if they ended up taking on Hicks in return and were like 'Hey, it's ($12.5 million) at least this guy can maybe be a groundball guy for multiple innings out of the bullpen and maybe fill in when he comes back from his stint on the IL."
Pontes didn't reveal which team a deal was vetoed with. But, it's not too shocking the Giants weren't the only team that was interested. It was reported that the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays showed interest as well.
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow joined "The Greg Hill Show" on WEEI on Tuesday and refuted this "report."
"No (that is not accurate)," Breslow said. "When I read that I was as surprised as anybody else would have been who had no idea this was a thing or had happened. Absolutely not true."
It clearly was a volatile situation, but Breslow didn't mince words. Does that mean other deals weren't talked about? No. But, Breslow made it clear there was no vetoed deal to the point Pontes reported it.
