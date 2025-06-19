Red Sox Address Rafael Devers Elephant In The Room
The Boston Red Sox are going to take on the San Francisco Giants starting on Friday and it’s going to be a wild day.
Boston sent Rafael Devers to the Giants last Sunday after months of drama. Since then, the Red Sox took two games out of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners before a day off on Thursday.
The move obviously was a shock and it’s even more surprising that Devers will face his old team this quickly. There’s even a chance that he sees time at first base during the series despite refusing to play the spot for Boston.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about facing the former Boston slugger and gave his thoughts, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"He’s going to do everything possible to kick our ass. And we’re going to do everything possible to do the same," Smith said. "That’s the business of it. The only thing is that it’s so recent it’s going to feel awkward. But I think both teams have a job to do. It’s play the game and try to win."
Devers has played two games with the Giants since the trade and is 2-for-8 so far with his new team with an RBI, walk, and three strikeouts. If he does end up playing first base this upcoming, that certainly will rub some fans the wrong way. But, at the end of the day, it's three games and then the sides will go a while without seeing each other once again.
