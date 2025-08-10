Red Sox Address Trevor Story’s Role In Boston Moving Forward
The Boston Red Sox are trying to do something they haven’t done in a few years: return to the playoffs.
Boston has the pieces necessary to do so. The rotation is cooking and led by a bona fide Cy Young Award contender in Garrett Crochet. The Red Sox’s offense is clicking and has some superstar pieces, like Alex Bregman. The bullpen is arguably the best in baseball. And it doesn’t hurt that the defense has shown some signs of improvement. One of the biggest reasons for this is Trevor Story’s play this season.
He has been great overall. Story’s first green seasons in Boston were marred by injuries so the fact that he’s been able to stay healthy this season is a testament to his work throughout the offseason, plus some good luck.
Story is a phenomenal defender and has been one of the team’s top right-handed bats. He entered play on Sunday slashing .256/.302/.423 with 18 homers, 73 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases in 114 games played.
If the Red Sox can make it back to the playoffs, they are going to need him at his best.
Red Sox's Trevor Story gets stamp of approval from manager Alex Cora
Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked about Story and shared that there won’t be times down the stretch that he’s given days off and that the team is going to rely on him.
"Manager Alex Cora doesn’t see himself giving Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story any more days off this year," MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared. "'There’s no need,' Cora said. 'Physically he’s unique. He looks, stronger, he’s moving well, swinging the bat well. So this is something he wanted to do and he forced us to do.'"
The Red Sox are going to need him at his best down the stretch. Boston's depth has been tested at times throughout the season, but Story has been a right-handed slugger the club has needed. Last year, this wasn't the case for Boston. The lineup wasn't balanced and the club was lacking right-handed pop. Story has provided that and then some this year. It also doesn't hurt having Alex Bregman in the lineup as well. Overall, Story is a key that can unlock this team and fans will see plenty of him down the stretch as Boston tries to get back to the playoffs.