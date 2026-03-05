Red Sox Have 'Good Headache' Brewing With Marcelo Mayer, Caleb Durbin

The Boston Red Sox's infield is in a very good position, despite the loss of Alex Bregman this past offseason.

Bregman joining the Chicago Cubs likely will be a talking point throughout the 2026 season, especially if the Red Sox struggle. But with the way the Red Sox have positioned themselves in the infield, that shouldn't be the case. Willson Contreras is a high-level first baseman. He was in the 90th percentile in outs above average in 2025 as he transitioned to first base. Trevor Story is the guy at shortstop. Second base and third base are somewhat question marks, although Caleb Durbin and Marcelo Mayer are the most likely starters for the club. But where? Red Sox infield coach José Flores acknowledged it's a "good headache" to have trying to chart that path forward, as transcribed by Alex Speier of The Boston Globe.

"It’s a good headache to have for [manager Alex Cora] and for the front office," Flores said, as transcribed by Speier. "I think we cannot go wrong. I think the chances of [Mayer] becoming an elite defender are legit. Same with [Caleb Durbin].”

The Red Sox's infield is going to be very good

Jul 10, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Marcelo Mayer (39) reacts to hitting a one run RBI against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The most likely option still appears to be Durbin at third base and Mayer at second base. That configuration has gotten the most time in Spring Training so far. Both are talented defenders and could do well at either spot. Mayer filled in at third base last season when Bregman got hurt and there wasn't a defensive drop-off in the slightest, despite the fact that Mayer was a rookie.

Boston is going to fine wherever it puts these two. Boston hasn't officially confirmed that Mayer will be on the Opening Day roster just yet, although the decision is coming. Red Sox manager Alex Cora talked about that on Wednesday. On paper, Mayer and Durbin give the Red Sox the best opportunity to win at the two spots. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is another option, but he should be more in a super utility role. Former first-rounder Mikey Romero was also called a dark horse for the Opening Day roster, but he also shouldn't have the inside track over Mayer.

If Mayer and Durbin are in the lineup on Opening Day, the Red Sox's infield is going to be good no matter where they play.