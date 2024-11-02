Red Sox Advised To Sign Blockbuster $180 Million Deal With Superstar
It's clear that the Boston Red Sox are in a different position than they were in last offseason.
Last year, the Red Sox seemed to be nearing contention in the American League but didn't want to spend. Boston wanted to give its young core another year to see what it could do. Boston took a step in the right direction, and now it seems like the checkbook is going to be opened up again.
The Red Sox have a few big needs that have been discussed consistently, led by a top-of-the-rotation ace. This could be solved in free agency this winter. FanSided's Kevin Stephan urged the team to go out and sign Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes this winter if the Red Sox want to make a deep playoff run in 2025.
"If this World Series showed us anything, it's that the best teams are willing to spend boatloads of cash to improve their teams," Stephan said. "For the past couple of offseasons, the Red Sox GM has not spent much on offseason acquisitions, whether in free agency or on the trade market. In fact, they have sent the opposite message to fans: that they want to cut costs.
"The team is not as strong when it comes to starting pitching and could greatly benefit from having a true ace to lead the staff. Luckily, there are a few good options to choose from in free agency this offseason, most notably Corbin Burnes, who was a Baltimore Oriole last season, and other notable options such as Blake Snell and Max Fried. If the Sox come into the season with a true No. 1 leading the pitching staff, they will be in great shape for the 2025 season."
Burnes would be the best option of the bunch. He logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts for the Orioles. He's in line to land a $180 million deal this winter, and that should be music to Boston's ears.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite With $60M Payday Coming