Red Sox Predicted To Cut Ties With Fan-Favorite With $60M Payday Coming

Boston could lose an old friend this winter

Patrick McAvoy

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox definitely will be adding to the organization this winter but it first will have to part ways with some players.

Boston has a couple of players about to hit free agency. The Red Sox have to decide whether to give the roughly $21 million qualifying offer for the 2025 season to some of their free agents. It doesn't seem like they will end up doing so, though.

Nothing can be ruled out at this point, but it does seem like some familiar faces could end up leaving. One player who was predicted to play elsewhere in 2025 is veteran starting pitcher Nick Pivetta by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.

"Nick Pivetta, a right-handed pitcher who turns 32 on Feb. 14, enters free agency after five seasons in a Red Sox uniform (2020-24)," Smith said "He’s the only other free agent (besides Tyler O’Neill) who the Red Sox might consider offering a qualifying offer. That said, it seems highly unlikely.

"Pivetta experienced his ups and downs with Boston but he pitched 142 ⅔ innings or more each of the past four years (including 179 ⅔ innings in 2023) and had a respectable 4.09 ERA and 4.02 FIP in 2023-24 combined. The Red Sox will need to replace that durability if they don’t re-sign the righty."

Boston landed Pivetta in 2020 and he has been a steady and dependable option for the team ever since. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like he will be back this winter.

