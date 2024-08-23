Red Sox All-Star Expected To Stay; Would Be 'Complete Shock' If He Leaves
The Boston Red Sox likely will get an All-Star hurler back on the mound in 2025.
Boston attempted to bolster the starting rotation this past offseason by signing All-Star Lucas Giolito. He was expected to play a major role in 2024 but hasn't appeared in a game due to an elbow injury in Spring Training.
He underwent internal brace repair surgery on his throwing elbow rather than Tommy John surgery and could be ready to roll ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Giolito will have to make a big decision, though. He signed a two-year deal with Boston last offseason with a player option for the second season. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand said it would be a "complete shock" if he didn't pick up the option and stick around with Boston.
"Lucas Giolito, RHP, Red Sox," Feinsand said. "Remaining contract: 1 year, $19 million ($1 million buyout). Giolito (elbow surgery) didn’t throw a pitch for Boston in 2024 after signing a two-year, $38.5 million deal last December, so it would be a complete shock if he didn’t exercise his player option for 2025.
"If he does, the Red Sox will then hold a $14 million club option on Giolito for 2026, though that could become a $19 million mutual option with a $1.5 million buyout if the righty pitches 140 innings next season."
Giolito's return should give the Red Sox a major boost if he decides to opt into his deal. It would be a surprise at this point if he were to leave.
