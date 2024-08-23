Red Sox Superstar Has 'Strong Chance' Of Making Surprising Return
The Boston Red Sox could use a boost as they continue to fight for a playoff spot and they could get one in the not-so-distant future.
Boston has been without the services of star shortstop Trevor Story since April after he suffered a shoulder injury that seemed like it was going to end his season. He has been ramping up behind the scenes and has made enough progress that his season may not actually be over.
The Red Sox certainly could use his bat in the middle of the lineup and they could get it soon as there's a "real strong chance" he returns this season, according to Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show."
"He continues to make a ton of progress and just being around him in the clubhouse, there’s a different attitude that he’s taking every day," Breslow said. “He’s excited to go in and field. (Liam Hendriks) is on track to return sooner, but there’s a real strong chance that Trevor is putting on a Red Sox uniform and helping us at some point.”
The fact that there even is a chance that Story could return this season should give Red Sox fans some hope. Boston is 3 1/2 games behind the Kansas City Royals for a playoff spot but their schedule finally is about to get a little more difficult. The Red Sox can make up the ground and adding Story into the mix only would help with that fact.
