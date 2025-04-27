Red Sox All-Star Gets Critical Update Toward Long-Awaited Return
The Boston Red Sox are going to have a very intriguing hurler in the mix at the big league level starting next week.
Boston signed former All-Star Lucas Giolito to a two-year, $38.5 million deal last offseason with the hope that he could help take the Red Sox's rotation to another level. Unfortunately, he was forced to miss the entire season due to a Spring Training injury.
He's been working his way back slowly after suffering another injury in Spring Training this year. But, the team announced on Saturday that he will make his team debut on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito’s stats on his rehab assignment aren’t good," Smith said. "He has a 5.19 ERA in five starts combined between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester. Giolito took the loss for the WooSox against Syracuse on Friday. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed three runs, three hits and six walks while striking out four...
"'Obviously we saw the line but he’s healthy and he’s ready so the plan is for him to be with us in Toronto. Most likely Game 2 (Wednesday),' manager Alex Cora said before the first game of Boston’s doubleheader against the Guardians on Saturday. Garrett Crochet will start Tuesday in Toronto and Giolito is expected to start Wednesday."
Kutter Crawford still is out, but the club is going to take a huge step next week with Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, and Giolito all ready to go.
