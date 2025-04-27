Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Fireballer Makes Boston History Second Time In 12 Games

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox made a solid bullpen move this past offseason.

This past offseason, the Red Sox clearly wanted to add fire power to the bullpen after a tough 2024 season. Boston lost closer, Kenley Jansen, and free agency and often to replace him with seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman.

Chapman has been great so far this season for Boston. He has appeared in 12 games so far this season for Boston and has a 1.74 ERA and 16-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 10 1/3 innings pitched. He has four saves this season as well.

He’s made just 12 appearances and yet he’s already broken the record for the fastest pitch in Red Sox history not just once but now twice. He recently said the record with a blistering 102.3 miles per hour fastball and broke his own record on Saturday night against the Cleveland Guardians with a 103.4 miles per hour fastball, as shared by Baseball Savant. He also threw a pitch at 102.4 miles per hour.

Now, obviously speed isn’t everything. But, Chapman has commanded the strike zone so far this season. With closer questions this past offseason, Boston couldn't ask for more out of him right now. He won the closer job in Spring Training and has run with it so far this season. The big question at this point is how long is it going to take for him to break his own record once again?

