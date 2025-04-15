Red Sox All-Star Predicted To Lose Job In Controversial Move To Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox are going to do everything in their power to forget about what happened on Monday night versus the Tampa Bay Rays.
Boston suffered its most depressing loss of the season in a 16-1 shellacking at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
While the Red Sox bats didn’t deliver, Boston’s main culprit for the evening was 2024 All-Star starting pitcher Tanner Houck, who allowed 12 runs (11 earned) in just 2 1/3 innings of disastrous work. Houck allowed two home runs during the horrific outing, including one to Yandy Díaz on Houck’s first pitch of the game in the bottom of the first.
Houck’s performance only further highlighted what has been a worrisome start to the season for the right-hander. He’s now 0-2 through four starts with a 9.16 ERA and just 11 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
The question is, are these just early-season blues for Houck that will give way to another productive year? Or, is Houck’s awful start something for the Red Sox to be truly concerned about, even to the point of making a controversial decision on Houck?
On Monday night following the Red Sox loss -- which made them 8-10 on the season -- Locked On Red Sox Podcast host Steve Lenox took to the airwaves in a new pod and proposed an idea for Houck that might shock some fans.
“He did not compete, plain and simple,” Lenox said.
“(Houck was an) All-Star last year, and deservedly so, but after the All-Star break ... he wasn't very good. (In his) last Spring Training start against the Rays, (he) wasn't very good. Fourth start of the season, first start of the season against the Rays on Monday night … brutal.”
“I’m tired of the sweeper. Everything (is) up in the zone.”
“Houck might be better suited for the bullpen … maybe the conversation has to start at some point … but then again, he doesn't have big strikeout stuff.”
It’s crazy to think that Houck was considered the Red Sox’s ace last season — and has the All-Star nod to prove it — yet is now being talked about as a bullpen guy.
But does Lenox have a point?
Boston does potentially have five or six starters better than Houck, or at least what Houck has looked like lately. Crochet and Walker Buehler have both been better than Houck in 2025 and so has Richard Fitts.
If Fitts, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito return from the IL and are throwing good stuff, it’s not completely ridiculous to think that Houck could be the odd man out of the rotation in the immediate future.
Time will tell, but the Red Sox badly need Houck to return to form.
