Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox All-Star Returning To Boston On $19 Million Deal In 2025

The Red Sox already have an important piece back in the fold for 2025

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2019; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A detail view of Boston Red Sox hats and gloves at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that the offseason officially is here, big decisions are going to start being made in the very near future.

The offseason kicked off on Thursday after the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in the World Series on Wednesday night. The full free agency frenzy won't begin quite yet, but some decisions did start being made on Thursday.

The first decisions of the offseason typically revolve around player or club options in contracts. The two parties have just a few days after the World Series to decide about options and Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito unsurprisingly picked up his player option for the 2025 season, according to the team.

"(Right-handed pitcher) Lucas Giolito today exercised his player option for the 2025 season," the team posted on Thursday.

Giolito had a lost year in 2024. He missed the entire campaign after injuring his elbow in the spring. The one-time All-Star was the Red Sox's big free agent signing last winter but he wasn't able to take the field due to his injury.

He seemingly will be ready to go in 2025 and should give the Red Sox a major boost. Giolito is expensive and will make roughly $19 million in 2025, but he will be worth it. He has the potential to probably be a No. 2 pitcher for the Red Sox if he can stay healthy and return to form.

This was a no-brainer of a move and it will be exciting to see him back on the mound in 2025.

More MLB: Red Sox Expected To 'Check In' On Yankees Star About Mega Deal

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News