Red Sox All-Star Returning To Boston On $19 Million Deal In 2025
Now that the offseason officially is here, big decisions are going to start being made in the very near future.
The offseason kicked off on Thursday after the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the New York Yankees in the World Series on Wednesday night. The full free agency frenzy won't begin quite yet, but some decisions did start being made on Thursday.
The first decisions of the offseason typically revolve around player or club options in contracts. The two parties have just a few days after the World Series to decide about options and Boston Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito unsurprisingly picked up his player option for the 2025 season, according to the team.
"(Right-handed pitcher) Lucas Giolito today exercised his player option for the 2025 season," the team posted on Thursday.
Giolito had a lost year in 2024. He missed the entire campaign after injuring his elbow in the spring. The one-time All-Star was the Red Sox's big free agent signing last winter but he wasn't able to take the field due to his injury.
He seemingly will be ready to go in 2025 and should give the Red Sox a major boost. Giolito is expensive and will make roughly $19 million in 2025, but he will be worth it. He has the potential to probably be a No. 2 pitcher for the Red Sox if he can stay healthy and return to form.
This was a no-brainer of a move and it will be exciting to see him back on the mound in 2025.
