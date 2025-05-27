Red Sox All-Star's Contract Sadly Called 'Most Regrettable' Of 2020s
The Boston Red Sox are suffering the consequences of signing one of the worst Boston pro sports contracts of the last decade, according to a new report.
On Tuesday, WEEI’s Meghan Ottolini released a piece naming a handful of the worst signings Boston sports teams have made in the 2020s. The article was entitled, "The most regrettable Boston sports contracts of the 2020s."
Included on Ottolini’s list was a shortstop for the Red Sox who, as of Tuesday, was being “disconnected” by manager Alex Cora (also known as benched).
“Chaim Bloom’s big free agent signing has become the Red Sox’ heaviest albatross since the 2019 Chris Sale extension,” Ottolini wrote.
“Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract in 2022 after playing his entire career with the Colorado Rockies. His career in Boston has been marred by injuries, and he’s yet to play even 100 games with the Sox. His OPS this year is just .594. It hasn’t hit .800 in his Red Sox career, despite reaching those heights as a hitter five out of six years in Colorado. The Sox can’t exercise a club option until (2028) – the final year of his deal.”
Story arrived in Boston with high expectations after earning two All-Star nods and Silver Slugger Awards with the Rockies.
In 2022, Story played 94 games, battling hand and foot injuries. In 2023, a right elbow reconstruction sidelined him for all but 43 games, and in 2024, a left shoulder injury restricted him to 26 games.
Despite these setbacks, Story showed flashes of brilliance in 2025, starting strong with a .321/.345/.531 slash line, five homers, and 14 RBIs in April, including a standout two-homer, six-RBI game against the White Sox.
However, his performance has dipped sharply in May, with a .163/.212/.213 slash line (entering Tuesday). Story has also struck out 65 times this season already.
Defensively, his range has declined, though he’s still considered above-average at shortstop.
With top prospect Marcelo Mayer finally on the big league roster, Story’s future with the Red Sox has become even murkier.
More MLB: Red Sox Pressured To DFA All-Star By Top Pod Host: 'Time Has Come'