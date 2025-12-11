Where Red Sox's Search Stands After Missing On Pete Alonso

The Boston Red Sox aren't done adding to organization, by any means.

Boston was active over the course of the winter meetings, but didn't come away with a coveted slugger, like the club has said over and over that they want this offseason. But don't fret yet, Boston fans. Although the Red Sox missed in the Pete Alonso sweepstakes, there are options out there and it sounds like Boston is trying to add.

After the winter meetings came and went, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported that Boston will now try to "get creative" to add not only one bat this offseason, but two.

What's next for Boston?

"After missing out on slugger Pete Alonso, the Boston Red Sox will now try to get creative in acquiring two bats to bolster their offense, a league source told The Athletic," McCaffrey wrote. "A reunion with Alex Bregman figures to be the main objective at this point, but the Red Sox could also target free agent Eugenio Suárez, who clubbed 49 homers in 159 games last season. At the trade deadline, the Red Sox pursued a trade for Suárez, a league source said, with the intent of having him play first base. The Red Sox are also exploring the trade market with interest in Houston’s Isaac Paredes and Arizona’s Ketel Marte.

"Twice this week at Winter Meetings, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow left little room for interpretation that the Red Sox need to add power to their lineup. Then they watched two of the top sluggers on the market in Alonso and Kyle Schwarber sign elsewhere on successive days."

Let's examine the options mentioned and how they would fit:

Alex Bregman

This one is obvious. Bregman would fit well, just like how he did in 2025. Bregman would give the team a secure option at third base for years to come and a leader in the clubhouse with World Series pedigree. Reports have pointed to Bregman being the team's top priority. After missing on Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, Boston should have Scott Boras on speed dial.

Eugenio Suárez

Bregman should be the primary option with the club, then looking to add beyond him. Suárez would be a great fit on top of Bregman. This is a guy who clubbed 49 homers in 2025. He may not have the name recognition as Alonso, but he hit more homers than him in 2025. If he is open to playing first base, then an infield featuring him, Marcelo Mayer, Trevor Story, and Bregman would be very good. Especially with Triston Casas on the team. Then, you could utilize the designated hitter spot however you saw fit with plenty of options.

Isaac Paredes

Paredes is 26 years old with significant pop. He had 20 homers in just 102 games in 2025. Another guy who could fill a hole at either corner infield spot for Boston. He also won't be a free agent until 2028, so the Red Sox would have multiple years at a low price if they could swing a trade. You'd have to give up something to get him, but he would help.

Ketel Marte

Marte has been heavily linked to the Red Sox on the trade block. He's a second baseman and would add power, but arguably wouldn't make sense unless the Red Sox miss on Bregman or trade Marcelo Mayer because he is a second baseman.

