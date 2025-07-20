Red Sox All-Star's Nightmare Continues, Won't Return For 'A While'
The Boston Red Sox are currently missing a pretty significant piece of the starting rotation.
Tanner Houck hasn't taken the mound for Boston since May 12th. He has been working his way back on a minor league rehab assignment and it seemed like this week Boston could get clarity on when he could return. But, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported that he suffered a setback and won't pitch for Boston for "a while."
"It is likely to be a while before Tanner Houck pitches for the Red Sox again," Browne said. "The righty was returned from his Minor League rehab assignment on Saturday due to what a source told MLB.com is a recurrence of the right pronator strain that led to him going on the 15-day injured list originally on May 14.
"Houck is currently undergoing tests from the team’s medical staff in Boston in an effort to determine why the injury has reoccurred and will remain on the IL until further notice. Once Houck is cleared to pitch again in games, the clock for another rehab assignment would re-start to 30 days. The 29-year-old made five rehab appearances from June 18 through July 9, going 1-3 with a 5.74 ERA while pitching 15 2/3 innings in which he walked six and struck out 15."
Houck was an All-Star in 2024 and throughout Spring Training and then to kick off the 2025 campaign. Now, it doesn't seem like he will be back any time in the near future. Hopefully, at some point in the second half of the season.