Red Sox's First Reported Winter Meetings Signing Explained

The Boston Red Sox reportedly have made their first signing of the winter meetings.

Unfortunately, it is not some big-name superstar, like Pete Alonso or Alex Bregman. Instead, Boston reportedly is in agreement on a deal with left-handed pitcher Alec Gamboa, according to Will Sammon of The Athletic.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Red Sox are on the board

"LHP Alec Gamboa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a deal, league sources said," Sammon wrote. "It's a minor league split contract with an invitation to big league spring training. If in majors, it's $925,000."

Gamboa isn't a big-name player that will get the fanbase fired up right away on name recognition alone. But he is an intriguing lottery ticket for the organization. Gamboa is just 28 years old and spent the 2025 season in Triple-A with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization as well as overseas in the KBO League with the Lotte Giants.

The lefty made eight appearances in the Dodgers' farm system, including two starts, and had a 4.19 ERA. With Lotte, Gamboa was much better. He made 19 starts and had a 3.58 ERA across 108 innings of work while also logging a 117-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Gamboa isn't someone who moves the needle at the big league level right away, but he's someone who has had success abroad and now Boston can see in Spring Training if he could help the organization -- either as a starter or a reliever. The price tag of $925,000 if he's in the majors, is very small, in comparison to others across the roster.

The Red Sox specifically could use another left-hander in the bullpen, although it's unknown currently what his role with the team will be. Regardless, Boston clearly sees something in the lefty.

Whether he's a lefty bullpen option or minor league rotation depth, you can't really go wrong on a minor league deal. This is one of the ones with a big upside for the organization. This isn't the game-changing deal the fans are looking for, but it is more solid depth.

More MLB: Red Sox Next Steps After Losing Kyle Schwarber Sweepstakes