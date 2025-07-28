Red Sox All-Stars Have Warning Message For Rest Of MLB On Roman Anthony
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a roster full of superstars that were coming off a World Series title. But the Boston Red Sox had Roman Anthony.
Boston got a huge pair of wins over the Dodgers over the weekend to take home their first series victory since the All-Star break. Anthony, the rookie outfielder who has quickly become one of the most important players on the squad, was instrumental in both games.
Anthony went a combined 3-for-7 with a triple, a double, two walks and a hit-by-pitch. His on-base percentage is now .385 as a big-leaguer, tops on the Red Sox among any players with at-bats this season.
To say the Red Sox know they have a good one on their hands is an understatement. All you have to do is listen to his teammates rave about the 21-year-old, who was the number-one prospect in baseball at the time of his major league debut (Jun. 9).
On Sunday, Alex Bregman not only gave a glowing review of Anthony's performance, but compared him to an old Houston Astros teammate who quickly became one of the best hitters in the sport.
“Roman has been awesome,” said Bregman, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “Four times on base last night, gets on his first at-bat today and then hits a big triple. He’s doing it. He’s going to be a special, special player. It’s definitely fun hitting in front of or behind him in this lineup. It reminds me of earlier in my career when Yordan Alvarez got called up. That’s my player comp for him.”
Another Red Sox player with multiple All-Stars under his belt, Walker Buehler, compared Anthony to two former Dodgers teammates who won Rookie of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
“I think he’s going to be one of the best players in the big leagues very, very soon,” Buehler said. “Personally, I think his brain and obviously the physical stuff everyone can see. But who he is as a person, I think is pretty special. I’ve been around some really good ones. I’ve been around Corey (Seager) and Cody (Bellinger) and seen how those guys progressed through the first couple years of their career. He’s definitely cut from that cloth.”
There are your stereotypical platitudes about how a young player has lots of talent and works hard, and then there's this stuff. Anthony's own teammates are in disbelief of his sheer brilliance, and the rest of the league is officially on notice that a win over the Red Sox goes directly through the rookie.