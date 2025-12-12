Red Sox 'Poking Around' On 49-HR Slugger Eugenio Suárez

It's a necessity that the Boston Red Sox add some more pop to the middle of the lineup this offseason.

Even if the Red Sox reunite with third baseman Alex Bregman, which they should, they should still add more power as well. Boston finished the 2025 season 15th in the league in homers as a team with 186. The club theoretically should see an uptick in 2026 with a full season of Roman Anthony. He had eight homers in 71 games. If he can stay healthy, Boston should already have a bit of a boost.

The Red Sox should make a move

Bregman returning -- and hopefully staying healthy -- would be a big help. Adding one more slugger could take Boston's lineup to another level. The Red Sox were linked to Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber, but those sweepstakes are over. Another elite slugger out there right now is Eugenio Suárez, most recently of the Seattle Mariners. He had 49 homers in 2025 and is a free agent. At 34 years old, he shouldn't be an option that breaks the bank as well, even with those power numbers.

On Friday, Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com had an update on all of Boston's pursuits after missing on Alonso and Schwarber. Cotillo mentioned Suárez and noted that Boston has been "poking around" on the slugger, but isn't seen as an aggressor in the market.

"The Red Sox also remain interested in high-priced free agent Bo Bichette and versatile infielder Jorge Polanco, sources said late Thursday," Cotillo wrote. "Japanese corner infielder Kazuma Okamoto is also a potential fit. Free agent Eugenio Suarez, who slugged 49 homers in 2025, is one of the top power bats still available but to this point, despite poking around on him, the Red Sox have not been aggressors in his market.

"There’s obviously mutual interest with Bregman, whose market might pick up with Alonso and Schwarber both off the board."

Suárez was linked to Boston ahead of the trade deadline as well. At the time, there was chatter that Boston could see Suárez could play first base. For Boston, it should bring Bregman back at third base. That would close the door on Suárez at third base, but if he can play first base, then it would make sense to continue the pursuit because of his power upside.

