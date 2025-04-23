Red Sox Already Getting Interesting Wrinkle For 2026 Season
The Boston Red Sox are pretty loaded in the starting rotation right now, even though the team hasn't been at full strength yet.
Boston's rotation is finally almost complete. Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Walker Buehler, and Brayan Bello are all currently healthy and with the big league club. Neither Lucas Giolito nor Kutter Crawford are with the team. While this is the case, Giolito is preparing to most likely make his team debut next week against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Giolito will make one more rehab appearance on Friday and then it has been reported that his most likely next outing would be against the Blue Jays with the Boston big league club. Giolito was Boston's big signing last year but he missed the 2024 season and then has been on the shelf to kick off 2025 with separate injuries.
It's almost time to see him in a Boston jersey and MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo and Sean McAdam shared on Tuesday in the "Fenway Rundown" podcast that there's a chance Boston could gain another year of control for the 2026 season if he doesn't reach 140 innings in 2025.
"There is an option for next year if he throws fewer than 140 innings this year, which we're getting close that being a lock, the Red Sox have control over him for 2026 with a $14 million club option," Cotillo said. "If he pitches well, that could be an easy one to pick up and it's tough to see him getting to that 140 mark coming off the elbow injury and now missing the first month too."
Giolito currently is making $19 million after picking up his player option. If he can return to form this year, a $14 million price tag next year would be an absolute steal, especially at the rate pitchers landed deals this past offseason. Crochet, Houck, Bello, and Crawford are all under team control for the 2026 season. Buehler has a $25 million mutual option. It's unfortunate that Giolito has missed time this year, but this could actually have a big impact on 2026.
