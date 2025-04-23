Red Sox's Roman Anthony Finally Has Wild Rumor Debunked
The Boston Red Sox have arguably the best outfield prospect in the game right now in Roman Anthony.
Anthony is widely considered to be the top prospect in Major League Baseball and his metoric rise to the top has been in the outfield. The 20-year-old has thrived so unsurprisingly there's been a lot of buzz about when he could make the jump to the majors.
So far this season, he is slashing .286/.419/.543 with four homers, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, four doubles, and one triple in 19 games played. Likely due to all of the excitement around him, there has been some pretty wild rumors/speculation recently about the possibility of moving him over to first base.
He has good size at 6'3'', but hasn't played the position professionally. He's right on the doorstep of making the jump to the majors. Switching positions now would only seem to slow that process down, not expedite it. It seemed unfounded and odd and Triple-A Worcester Red Sox manager Chad Tracy said as much on Wednesday as he said the team would not be playing Anthony at first base, as shared by MassLive.com's Katie Morrison-O'Day.
"WooSox manager Chad Tracy: 'We are not putting Roman at first base,'" Morrison-O'Day shared.
It seems as though this ridiculous rumor can be put to bed now. The Red Sox likely will have Anthony in the big league lineup at some point this season, but it won't be at first base.
More MLB: Red Sox Surprisingly Linked To Polarizing Ex-Boston Star