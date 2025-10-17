Red Sox Already Linked To 2 All-Star Aces Before Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox have a clear-cut No. 1 starter in Garrett Crochet, so Boston fortunately doesn't need to add a top-of-the-rotation starter.
While this is the case, the Red Sox have been clear already that they want to add more pitching to pair with Crochet. Right now, Crochet and Brayan Bello are the Red Sox's most secure starters for 2026. Lucas Giolito and Boston have a mutual decision to make after the World Series.
He was great in 2025 and it will be interesting to see how the two sides handle the business side of the game, especially after he dealt with an injury down the stretch. Boston acquired Kyle Harrison, who could be an option in 2026. Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Hunter Dobbins, and Richard Fitts were all hurt at the end of the season. Connelly Early and Payton Tolle are other internal options.
If the Red Sox want another clear-cut star, like Crochet, there will be options out there and the New York Post's Jon Heyman said that Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez could both be options for Boston.
The Red Sox have a shot to add some big-time talent
"Framber Valdez could, I could see that," Heyman said. "Ranger Suárez, I could see that. Lefties have had success in Fenway even with the Green Monster."
Valdez's market value is projected to be just over $199 million across six years by Spotrac. Suárez's is projected to be just over $161 million across six years.
Valdez has been a star for the Houston Astros. In 2025, he had a 3.66 ERA in 31 starts. That's solid, but he was even better in 2024 when he logged a 2.91 ERA in 28 starts. Adding that type of talent at the top of the rotation with Crochet would be next level, but obviously expensive.
Suárez had a 3.20 ERA in 26 starts and is a tad younger at 30 years old, whereas Valdez is 31 years old and about to turn 32 years old in November. Valdez has a 3.36 ERA in eight years and Suárez has a 3.38 ERA in eight years. Frankly, either would be phenomenal for Boston.
