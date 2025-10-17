Red Sox Linked To Phillies 56-HR Slugger With Boston Experience
It's no secret that the Boston Red Sox could use some more pop in the middle of the lineup.
Boston made it back to the postseason in 2025, but finished in the middle of the pack home run-wise. The Red Sox finished the regular season 15th in the league in total home runs with 186. Trevor Story led the way with 25, followed by Wilyer Abreu at 22, and Alex Bregman at 18. Getting Bregman back in 2026 for hopefully a fully healthy season would help with the power issues the team has. But, the Red Sox need more.
One name that has been thrown around a lot for Boston is old friend Kyle Schwarber and Jon Heyman of the New York Post added some more fuel to the fire in a livestream for Bleacher Report.
Should the Red Sox re-sign Kyle Schwarber?
"Phillies, clearly the No. 1 choice there," Heyman said. "I do think that makes the most sense. They can't afford to lose him. Their offense wasn't that spectacular even with his 50 home runs. I mean, they really have no choice. Will he have choices? He will and here they are. Alright, (Chicago Cubs). That's a little nostalgic for me, I'd love to see him back to the Cubs.
"That was a beautiful marriage. They don't spend $200 million plus on anyone, but Schwarber is in his 30s, he's not going to get $200 million-plus. At least, I don't think so...I'm going to put Red Sox here at No. 3. He was there briefly. I think they love him as well. They've got the money left over, maybe they don't sign Bregman. Although I do feel like Bregman's got to be their No. 1 choice. I could see them doing it at No. 3."
Schwarber does have experience in Boston and is coming off a season in which he clobbered 56 home runs. Put him back at Fenway Park for a full season, and there would be plenty of long balls. Regardless of whether the Red Sox re-sign Bregman, they could afford Schwarber as well, especially if Masataka Yoshida was dealt away. This is the exact type of move that would take Boston to another level.
