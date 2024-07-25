Red Sox Among 'Best Fits' For All-Star Fireballer In Needed Deadline Swap
The Boston Red Sox have made it known that they will be looking to add over the next few days ahead of the trade deadline.
Boston has had some bad luck to begin the second half of the season but that doesn't change the fact that this is a team worth investing in. The Red Sox are a resilient young bunch and should be in contention for a playoff spot right up until the final day of the 2024 season.
The Red Sox have performed well above expectations and now should get a much-needed boost over the next few days. The starting rotation needs one more hurler, and Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer mentioned Boston among the top options to land Texas Rangers fireballer and old friend Nathan Eovaldi ahead of the deadline.
"Things started off well for the Red Sox's starting rotation, but now Brayan Bello is struggling and even Tanner Houck has taken his lumps of late," Rymer said. "So, why not reunite with an old friend by trading for Eovaldi? Well, there is the question of how invested the Red Sox are in this season. And also whether they want to mess with Eovaldi's $20 million option, which will vest with 50 more innings."
Eovaldi was fantastic for Boston and could provide a much-needed boost. The Red Sox have had success landing Eovaldi ahead of the trade deadline one time before, so why not try to capture lightning in a bottle again? Eovaldi is having another great year and would fill Boston's biggest deadline need.
