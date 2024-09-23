Red Sox Among Top Fits To Land Expensive 'True Ace' In Free Agency
If the Boston Red Sox want to contend in the American League in 2025, they need more firepower in the starting rotation.
This isn't hard to see or the first time this has been mentioned. Boston is loaded with plenty of young talent and has played better than expected in 2024. Investing in the club with another top pitcher could be just what it needs to take another step forward in 2025.
Over the next few months, there is going to be plenty of speculation and rumors about who could be a fit for the Red Sox. In all honesty, Boston has plenty of money to spend and could afford to sign any free agent who will be available. The top pitcher who will be available is Baltimore Oriole ace Corbin Burnes and unsurprisingly he is going to be floated as an option on an ongoing basis.
Burnes is a superstar and is the type of pitcher who can transform a starting rotation. Because of this, FanSided's Miles Houston hypothesized him as a natural fit.
"If the Red Sox wish to acquire a true ace this winter, Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes would fit the bill perfectly," Houston said. "Burnes, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, has pitched to a 2.95 ERA, 3.57 FIP, a WHIP of 1.11, and an ERA+ of 123 in 189.1 innings of work.
"Burnes would also significantly help Boston with its home run problems. Since 2021, Burnes has had a 0.88 HR/9, ranking him 16th among all major league starters. Burnes also excels at limiting traffic on the bases — since 2021, his WHIP of 1.02 has ranked in the top five for all big league starters, a period which also saw him top the rankings for all National League starters in 2023. In addition to his proven quality, Burnes is also a workhorse."
Houston isn't wrong by any means. Burnes would be a fantastic option to improve the Red Sox's rotation. He will be expensive, but he is just what Boston needs.
