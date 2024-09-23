Season's Over For Red Sox $32 Million Star Hinting End Of Boston Career
It sounds like one Boston Red Sox star's career with the club could be coming to an end.
Boston signed star closer Kenley Jansen ahead of the 2023 Major League Baseball season, and he has been everything the team could've hoped for. He has impressed over the last two seasons and even earned an All-Star nod. Jansen provided the Red Sox with a dependable, elite closer at the end of games, which it desperately needed.
He may not appear in another game with the team, though. Jansen will be shut down and placed on the Injured List, ending his 2024 season, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Barring a surprise, Kenley Jansen’s second — and potentially final — season in a Red Sox uniform is over," Cotillo said. "Hours after Jansen insinuated that his scoreless ninth inning in Boston’s Game 1 win over the Twins to begin Sunday’s doubleheader was his last appearance of 2024, manager Alex Cora confirmed that Jansen is expected to be shut down for the final week of the regular season.
"The Red Sox are expected to place him on the injured list before Monday’s series opener in Toronto; it’s unknown who will take his place on the active roster."
Jansen has appeared in 105 games with Boston over the last two seasons and logged a 3.44 ERA and 56 saves. He shined in his role, but there already has been plenty of speculation that he will end up signing elsewhere this winter.
