Red Sox Analyst Ponders Possible Trade For $65 Million Braves Slugger
The Boston Red Sox are poised to be buyers before the July 31 trade deadline.
Ironically, a former Red Sox ace's injury might have just opened the door for a huge Boston acquisition.
2024 National League Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale was sent to the 15-day Injured List after fracturing his rib cage on Wednesday.
The Braves' playoff hopes are slipping away, and Sale's injury only makes that situation more dire. Atlanta entered Tuesday 10.5 games back in the division and six games back in the NL Wild Card.
This lends further credence to the idea that three-time All-Star slugger Marcell Ozuna could become available. Ozuna's four-year, $65 million deal expires at season's end, and the Braves have reason to cash in on a trade return for him before then, especially if they decide to punt on 2025.
The Red Sox would be an interesting landing spot for Ozuna given their perpetual search for right-handed power. This was on the mind of NESN analyst Lou Merloni on Monday.
"I feel awful for Chris Sale," Merloni posted to X. "He was rolling. What do the Braves do now? Do they sell? How do the Sox get Ozuna??"
Sale’s absence could tip the scales toward a Braves sell-off.
Ozuna is a rental candidate, but Boston’s financial flexibility—bolstered by trading Rafael Devers—could allow them to re-sign him. A top-five NL MVP candidate last season, Ozuna is slashing .250/.378/.413/.791 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI in 2025. At Fenway Park, his pull-heavy approach could translate to home runs soaring over the Green Monster.
With Alex Bregman’s free agency looming, re-signing Ozuna could serve as insurance for Boston.
