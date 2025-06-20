Red Sox Predicted To Acquire Gold Glove First Baseman By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox still have moves to make.
One would think that trade deadline drama has subsided for Boston after the team cut ties with Rafael Devers, but there are still roster holes to address.
In particular, first base remains an area of slight concern.
A recent trade proposal by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden suggests a potential move for the Red Sox in that regard.
Bowden outlined a trade on Friday that would reshape the Red Sox’s infield: “Acquire 1B Nathaniel Lowe from (Washington) Nationals for LHP Payton Tolle," Bowden wrote.
"The Red Sox have a hole at first base and Lowe would be a good fit. Last year he slashed .265/.361/.401 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs while playing plus defense at first base. This year with the Nationals, he’s hitting just .227 but has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 45 RBIs in 75 games. He’d be an upgrade for the Sox, who would control him through 2026. Lowe would be a solid placeholder until prospect James Tibbs III, acquired in the Devers trade, is ready for the majors. A second-round pick in 2024, Tolle has an eye-popping 70 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings this season in High A. This is the type of deal the Nationals need to make at the trade deadline: adding more power arms to their stable.”
For Boston, parting with Tolle would be a controversial move, given their own pitching needs. But having just landed some new, MLB-ready arms in the Devers deal, this is probably a sacrifice the Red Sox can afford to make to shore up their first base situation.
Lowe is a Gold Glove first baseman and former Silver Slugger who won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023. He's 29 years old.
