Red Sox-Angels Pull Off Trade For First Baseman, Move Yoshida To 60-Day IL
The Boston Red Sox have reportedly acquired a new first baseman.
Boston lost Triston Casas for the season and has been making it work recently with Abraham Toro, Nick Sogard, Romy González. Kristian Campbell also has been getting practice reps but it has been shared that he isn't close to game action. In response, the Red Sox acquired more organizational depth on Thursday in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels for first baseman Ryan Noda, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.
"Red Sox make a 1B move," Cotillo said. "They acquired Ryan Noda from the Angels for cash. Masataka Yoshida transferred to the 60-day IL."
Noda has appeared in 38 games in Triple-A in the Angels' organization so far this season. Over that span he has slashed .148/.364/.270 with four homers, eight RBIs, two stolen bases, and two doubles.
Yoshida underwent offseason shoulder surgery and it hasn't been his year. He's been able to hit, but the team has made it clear that he won't be eligible to come up until his shoulder is at 100 percent and is able to throw fully from the outfield. It was shared that Yoshida has made progress and is re-starting his throwing program from 60 feet out but there is a ways to go.
Noda isn't a big-name addition by any means. But, now the Red Sox have at least another first base depth option in the organization. He has appeared in 164 games at the big league level with the Athletics with 17 homers and 58 RBIs.
