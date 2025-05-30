Alex Cora Breaks Silence On Red Sox’s Roman Anthony Decision
The Boston Red Sox have surprised a lot of people recently.
Boston hasn’t been playing well and currently are riding a five-game losing streak after being swept by the Milwaukee Brewers to drop their record to 27-31. To make matters even worse, the last two losses were on walk-off hits
Alex Bregman is injured and things haven’t gone Boston’s way in the standings. The cry for red-hot outfielder Roman Anthony to make the jump to the big leagues has hit an all-time high. Boston still hasn’t brought him up, though.
Manager Alex Cora talked about the team’s decision on Thursday on WEEI.
"We've been having conversations," Cora said. "Like, before the season, we knew at one point (Kristian Campbell) was going to be a part of it. It just happened that it was Opening Day. We knew (Marcelo Mayer) was going to contribute at one point and he's here because of injury. At one point, Roman is going to be here.
"The timing is something as an organization we're going to decide when. Obviously, he's doing an outstanding job and getting better. He's not knocking on the door (to the majors), he's knocking it down, let's be honest. And when we make the decision, I know everybody's going to be happy, and I know he's going to contribute.”
It seems like each passing day Anthony does something big with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. How long until he’s taking the field at Fenway Park? There isn’t much more for him to prove with Worcester. He has appeared in 50 games so far this season and is slashing .309/.441/.514 with eight homers, 23 RBIs, nine doubles, and two triples.
More MLB: Red Sox Predicted To Bring 'Polarizing' Third Baseman To Boston