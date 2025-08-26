Red Sox Announce Significant Starting Rotation Update
On Monday, the Boston Red Sox made a somewhat surprising decision.
Boston had Brennan Bernardino kick off the team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles as an opener and then followed with Richard Fitts. He and Kyle Harrison were the two leading options for the spot but Bernardino kicked it off.
Fitts impressed when he took the mound and went four innings while striking out six batters allowing two base hits, and three earned runs. He did all of this on just 68 pitches but was knocked out of the game with right biceps tightness. and there was fear initially as he exited the contest.
While this is the case, after the game, the Boston Globe's Tim Healey shared Fitts and the team were "highly encouraged" by how Fitts responded and there isn't an MRI scheduled at this time.
Red Sox avoided worst-case scenario with Richard Fitts
"Richard Fitts update: He has right biceps tightness, the Red Sox said," Healey shared. "...Richard Fitts was highly encouraged by his right biceps not feeling that bad. They’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but Alex Cora said right now he’s not even scheduled for an MRI."
With Walker Buehler out of the rotation, this is the type of update Boston needed when Fitts came out of the game. The Red Sox haven't announced a permanent replacement for Buehler yet, but heading into Monday's contest, Fitts and Harrison were the two most talked about guys. It was somewhat surprising to see Bernardino be the opener, which led some to speculate if the club was buying time for the next rotation to get No. 2 prospect Payton Tolle up to the big leagues.
This rotation spot is going to be a question throughout the rest of the season until Boston makes an announcement. If Fitts avoided anything serious and can remain an option to go every fifth day, that would be the best-case scenario. Even if Harrison or Tolle get the spot over him, Boston needs Fitts for depth, especially with all of the injuries of the season so far.
