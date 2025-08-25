Red Sox Were Closer To Acquiring All-Star Than Expected
The Boston Red Sox are all set at first base right now after landing Nathaniel Lowe, but it sounds like there was another guy who thought he could be coming to town.
Now, we are about a month removed from the July 31st Major League Baseball trade deadline. Over the last few weeks, nuggets of information from around the trade deadline has started to come out. For example, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared on Monday that the Red Sox were one of the four teams that former Baltimore Orioles All-Star Ryan O'Hearn thought he was going to be traded to.
Did the Red Sox make the right call not acquiring the All-Star slugger?
"O’Hearn thought he would be traded to one of four teams — Boston, Milwaukee, Texas or Houston," Rosenthal shared. "He actually asked Orioles GM Mike Elias if he could be sent to one of the Texas teams so he could be closer to his home in Dallas, but knew his request carried only so much weight. 'Which I get,' O’Hearn said. 'He’s got to do his job.'
"O’Hearn said lefty DL Hall and other players with the Brewers texted him, saying, 'Hey, we put in a good offer for you.' So, on the eve of the deadline, he chose to remain in Baltimore rather than fly with the Orioles to Chicago. Right-hander Charlie Morton, who ultimately was traded to Detroit, also stayed back. 'There were so many rumors,' O’Hearn said. 'I was thinking it could be Boston. Boston was right up the street. Why am I going to fly to Chicago? I was just like screw it, I’ll stay here.'"
As the trade deadline approached, there was plenty of rumors about Boston. O'Hearn's name was thrown around a lot and it sounds like there was some real substance behind that noise. O'Hearn is a solid player and was an All-Star this year. The San Diego Padres swooped in and got him. Things worked out for Boston, though, with Lowe thriving so far since joining the organization.
