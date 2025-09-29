Red Sox Announce Stunning Roster Update Just Before Yankees Series
As postseason roster updates go, the Boston Red Sox announced a pretty serious shocker on Monday.
After the conclusion of the regular season on Sunday, the Red Sox had a quick turnaround to get ready for the best-of-three series against the New York Yankees beginning on Tuesday. However, they appeared to have their starting pitching all set up to face their arch-rivals.
Instead, Boston manager Alex Cora announced on Monday that Lucas Giolito, one of the three most reliable starters they've had all season, won't be available for the series at all.
Lucas Giolito off Wild Card roster with elbow issue
MassLive's Christopher Smith was among the first to report that Giolito would miss the Wild Card Series with an elbow issue. Boston already announced Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello as the starters for Games 1 and 2.
“Lucas is not going to be on the roster,” Cora announced Monday, per Smith and Sean McAdam of MassLive. “He has been battling with his elbow the last few days. Today, he went to see Dr. (Jeffrey) Dugas. Hopefully, it’s nothing major, but he won’t be ready for this one.”
That leaves lefties Connelly Early and Kyle Harrison, who were both called up from Triple-A in September and have a combined six starts for the Red Sox, as the team's primary options to start Game 3, should the series make it that far.
Giolito, 31, had a bounce-back season after signing with the Red Sox in December of 2023 and missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery. In 26 starts, he went 10-4 with a 3.41 ERA, striking out 121 batters in 145 innings.
Because he crossed the 140-inning threshold, Giolito also converted a $14 million club option into a $19 million mutual option for next season, making it likely that he enters free agency.
The Red Sox can worry about whether or not to re-sign Giolito at a later date, because in the interim, they've got to figure out how to replace him during a playoff run. It's a surprising and painful loss, but this team has been managing blow after blow all season.
More MLB: Red Sox Listed Among Top Pete Alonso Suitors After Epic Mets Collapse