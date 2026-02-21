Garrett Crochet Airs Out MLB for Red Sox Teammate's 'Insane' Free Agency

Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet had a front-row seat for 145 innings of work from teammate Lucas Giolito last season.

Even if the writing is on the wall at this point that Crochet and Giolito won't be teammates again this year, having witnessed Giolito go about his business quite successfully in his only healthy season as a Red Sox, the big lefty is stunned that his righty counterpart remains without work in late February.

“It’s insane,” Crochet told MassLive's Chris Cotillo on Saturday. “Very insane."

Crochet justifiably going to bat for Giolito

Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Crochet had an explanation mapped out as to why Giolito hadn't yet found the right fit, and it had everything to do with the larger trends of the pitching market, rather than the 31-year-old's skill set.

“It just doesn’t make a ton of sense," Crochet elaborated, per Cotillo. "It’s just been that way for a while, though. The middle of the market on both the position player and pitching side kind of gets screwed and ends up either signing after the season begins or what have you.”

Giolito has a fairly unique set of circumstances, as he had a brutal second half of 2023, missed all of 2024 to injury, then pitched well for most of this past season after a hideous start. Then, he also got injured right at the end of the year, which may or may not have impacted his free agency.

Frankly, no one can say with certainty why Giolito was the biggest name left on the market as of Saturday. But Crochet's statement of what the righty meant to Boston's staff last season was a pretty effective elevator pitch for teams still in the market for more.

“Incredibly impactful,” Crochet said, per Cotillo. “There were times where him and (Brayan) Bello were both pitching like the ace of the staff. From June to August, there was a big window there where I feel like they were really leading the charge."

With major injuries already striking the starting rotations of the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins, it's possible we could see Giolito sign any day now.