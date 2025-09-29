Red Sox Listed Among Top Pete Alonso Suitors After Epic Mets Collapse
The Boston Red Sox still have a playoff run to worry about, but their offseason pursuits this winter will be fascinating.
Boston managed an 89-73 regular season and a wild-card berth, which was certainly a step forward after three straight seasons of watching the playoffs from the couch. However, the Red Sox were far from consistent, and after trading away Rafael Devers, the lineup is lacking some notable thump.
Could the Red Sox be in the market for freshly minted free agent first baseman Pete Alonso, one of the top power hitters on the market this winter?
Red Sox loosely linked to slugger Pete Alonso
On Sunday, after Alonso's Mets were eliminated from playoff contention in humiliating fashion, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller quickly listed the Red Sox among his top projected suitors for the five-time All-Star.
"Both (Alex Bregman and Trevor Story) can opt out of what's left on their respective contracts, and it's likely they both do. And at that point, the Red Sox would be heading into free agency with a projected starting infield of Marcelo Mayer off a wrist surgery, Triston Casas off a ruptured patellar tendon, Ceddanne Rafaela who is better as a center fielder and probably Kristian Campbell after what ended up being a disastrous and truncated rookie season," Miller wrote.
"Not exactly an alignment that has 'World Series contender' written all over it, but the Red Sox most certainly have the finances to do something about it, what with Ceddanne Rafaela, Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu slated to make a combined total of less than $14 million in 2026."
Alonso slugged 38 home runs this season, which no Red Sox hitter has done since Devers in 2021. In theory, the Red Sox could flip-flop him with Casas at first base and designated hitter, and that's if Casas still has a future with the team after his second-straight injury disruption.
However, the Red Sox haven't proven themselves willing to go all that far over the luxury tax threshold, which could mean it's a choice between Alonso and Bregman this offseason (if either is in the cards).
