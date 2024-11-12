Red Sox Are Finalists To Land Yankees Star Juan Soto, Per Insider
Could the Boston Red Sox pull off a heist for the best free agent available this winter?
Boston has made it known that it isn't afraid to spend this winter, but could that include a deal between $500 and $700 million for New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto? That's how much it will cost to bring him to town, and the Red Sox reportedly are one of a handful of teams planning a trip to California to meet with the young star, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The field of suitors for megastar free agent Juan Soto is said to have narrowed to eight finalists — including the (New York Mets and Yankees), of course," Heyman said. "But there’s one club in particular our two teams need to keep an eye on. The six teams known to remain in the mix are big-market clubs that could swing what surely will be a record-setting deal, at least for total value. But the biggest threat to take Soto out of New York and away from the Mets and incumbent Yankees just might be the deep-pocketed Toronto Blue Jays...
"The (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Francisco Giants) and Red Sox and two other 'mystery' teams (one believed to be from a smaller market) are believed to be planning to join the Jays, Mets and Yankees on trips to southern California to visit with the 26-year-old superstar starting this week. "
This doesn't mean that the Red Sox will land Soto by any means. In fact, a deal should be considered very unlikely, with the Yankees and Mets as the frontrunners.
But it is nice to know that the Red Sox at least are involved in the sweepstakes and Soto has at least some interest of coming to Boston.
