Red Sox Are Perfect Landing Spot For 'Most Sought-After' Star Hurler
The Boston Red Sox aren't too many pieces away from being considered among the top contenders in the American League.
Boston seems to be a year ahead of schedule and has been impressive this season. There weren't many people who had the Red Sox being in playoff contention this year but they are. Boston is right in the middle of a race for the final American League Wild Card spot and certainly could land it.
While this is the case, Boston should be even better. The Red Sox are loaded with exciting, young talent who will be even better with another year of experience under their belt. Plus, Boston's top prospects are knocking on the door of making their big league debuts.
There's a lot to like about Boston right now and adding another true ace to the staff would just take it to another level. One player who could fit this description is Atlanta Braves star Max Fried.
Fried is a two-time All-Star with a 3.62 ERA this season in 21 starts and a career 3.12 ERA overall in eight seasons. He will be a free agent at the end of the season and The Athletic's Jim Bowden has him ranked as the sixth-best free agent option.
"The Braves have tried to extend Max Fried to a long-term contract for some time but the two sides can't seem to find common ground and it appears he'll make it to free agency," Bowden said. "The two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner will be one of the most sought-after starters on the market. He has a 3.12 ERA over eight years and more than 19 postseason appearances in his career."
If the Red Sox want a fast track to World Series contention, landing Fried would help.
