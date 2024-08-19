Red Sox Makes Perfect Sense For Hurler Expected To Land Three-Year Deal
The Boston Red Sox are right in the middle of a playoff race with the Kansas City Royals.
Boston and Kanas City are fighting for the final American League Wild Card spot and right now the Red Sox are on the outside looking in. The Red Sox will need to step up down the stretch and after the season likely will need to address the starting rotation again.
The Red Sox likely will have Lucas Giolito back on the mound in 2025, but Boston will need to add one or two more hurlers as well. One player who could make a lot of sense is old friend Michael Wacha.
He currently pitches for Kansas City but will be a free agent at the end of the season and is expected to land a three-year deal, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"The Royals made a savvy signing in acquiring Michael Wacha last offseason on a one-year, $16 million contract with a player option next year for the same amount," Bowden said. "In all likelihood, he will decline the option and return to free agency to get a longer-term deal.
"Wacha went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA for Boston in 2022, 14-4 with a 3.22 for (the San Diego Padres) in 2023, and is (10-6) with a 3.33 ERA for Kansas City this year. That consistency should get him a three-year contract this offseason."
Wacha has been extremely consistent over the last three years and is just 33 years old. A reunion with him could help solve one of Boston's biggest issues without breaking the bank.
