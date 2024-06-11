Red Sox Are 'Searching' For Shortstop; Could Brewers Slugger Make Sense?
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with a surprising amount of high-impact injuries this season.
Boston clearly isn't at full strength and yet it has found a way to float around .500 this season. The Red Sox have performed above expectations -- especially thanks to the injuries -- and have a chance to compete for a postseason spot deep into the summer.
The Red Sox have plenty of talent an the club's surprising starting rotation has kept them in contention for a Wild Card spot.
Boston's offense could use a boost, though. The Red Sox lost star shortstop Trevor Story for the season and now the club is "searching" for an option to fill in for him, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is searching for more starting pitching and a short-term solution for shortstop," Bowden said.
It's not too surprising that Boston is looking for a short-term option. Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer likely will make the jump to the big leagues this fall or at the very least in 2025. Boston doesn't want to bring someone in to block Mayer, but someone to hold down the fort until he is ready.
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames could make a lot of sense for the Red Sox if he ends up being moved. He has been mentioned in trade rumors over the last year, but it's uncertain if a deal will happen because the Brewers currently are in first place in the National League Central. But, he will be a free agent at the end of the season and could leave.
Adames could provide the Red Sox with some right-handed power in the middle of the lineup while also playing some steady defense. So far this season he has clubbed 10 home runs, driven in 45 runs, and slashed .248/.328/.433 in 66 games.
