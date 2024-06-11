White Sox Budding Ace Is 'Top Trade Target;' Will Red Sox Join Sweepstakes?
There are sure to be some interesting players on the move this summer.
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will be here before we know it and the Boston Red Sox are an intriguing team to look out for. Boston currently sits at .500 with a 33-33 record but is just two games out of an American League Wild Card spot.
Boston has seen plenty of ups and downs already this season. The Red Sox have shown flashes of a possible playoff team but injuries have hindered the club to this point. While this is the case, Boston has remained around .500 and has reinforcements on the way.
All in all, the Red Sox could end up looking to add this summer rather than subtract despite being at .500 at the moment. One player who could make a lot of sense to help shore up the starting rotation is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet.
The 24-year-old budding ace will be a "top trade target" this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"There's been a lot of scuttlebutt in recent days about Crochet possibly getting traded," Miller said. "The 24-year-old southpaw with two years of team control remaining has recorded a quality start in six of his last seven appearances and has surprisingly emerged as a viable Cy Young candidate.
"On any other team with any hope of contending again before 2026, there's no chance he would be on the trade block. But the White Sox might actually send the young ace packing if they can get enough prospect capital back, possibly from the (San Diego Padres) or the (Baltimore Orioles)."
Landing someone like Crochet certainly would cost a lot prospect-wise, but he is financially affordable and is under team control until 2027. If Boston wants to add to the rotation this summer, Crochet could be an option to help in 2024 and for the foreseeable future.
