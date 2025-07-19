Red Sox 'Asking Around' About Angels' 26-Year-Old; Will Trade Follow?
Another day closer to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Another day of wondering whether or not the Boston Red Sox will improve their starting rotation.
The Red Sox saw their 10-game winning streak broken on the first afternoon after the All-Star break, and it was an unfriendly reminder that the rotation isn't a finished product. Lucas Giolito snapped a streak of six straight brilliant starts by walking the first two Chicago Cubs batters he faced, followed by a three-run Seiya Suzuki home run.
That's not to say that Giolito needs to be replaced, but the Boston rotation would be in better shape with one more arm. The dream is a number-two starter to pitch behind ace Garrett Crochet, but a proven innings-eater would still be worth acquiring.
One has to imagine the 53-46 Red Sox are undergoing an extensive search at the moment, and according to one insider, that search has turned up an interesting name.
On Friday, Rob Bradford of WEEI reported that the Red Sox had expressed at least some interest in Jose Soriano of the Los Angeles Angels.
"When he is good, he is very good. When he isn't, it can be ugly," wrote Bradford of Soriano. "But the upside of the 26-year-old is why the Red Sox have been asking around about a pitcher who still has three more years of arbitration eligibility."
Soriano has a 3.90 ERA in 20 starts this season, striking out 98 batters and walking 55 (far too many) in 113 innings. But the stuff is tantalizing--he throws a sinker that averages 97.1 miles per hour and a knuckle-curve and slider that generate whiff rates of 43 and 46 percent, respectively.
Recent baseball history is littered with examples of pitchers who left the Angels, got tips from their new organizations about how to better utilize their pitch mixes, and found success. Griffin Canning did it with the New York Mets this season, and he was almost out of baseball because of his poor 2024 showing in Anaheim.
Nothing is imminent with Soriano and the Angels don't necessarily have to trade anybody, let alone a pitcher with team control through 2028. But it's an interesting idea if the Red Sox can swing it without breaking the bank.