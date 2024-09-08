Red Sox Assistant GM 'Could Be A Candidate' For Bigger Role With Mets
The Boston Red Sox could soon be parting ways with their assistant general manager, who was hired in 2021.
It’s not that Boston is interested in firing assistant GM Mike Groopman; it’s that other teams are interested in hiring Groopman.
In particular, the New York Mets are potentially in play to hire Groopman as their general manager, according to a new report from Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe.
“Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said he’s been too busy to decide whether he wants to hire a general manager and will think about that in the offseason,” Abraham said on Saturday. “If he does, Red Sox assistant GM Mike Groopman could be a candidate. He worked with Stearns in Milwaukee.”
Groopman spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Kansas City Royals before joining the Red Sox, as was reported by The Athletic’s Chad Jennings upon Groopman’s hiring.
“The Red Sox are hiring Brewers VP of International Scouting and Player Personnel Mike Groopman as a new Assistant General Manager,” Jennings said. “Has an analytics background from his previous stint in K.C.”
When Groopman moved on from Milwaukee (and Stearns) in 2021 to become Boston’s assistant GM, reports from Milwaukee’s media indicated that Groopman and his elite talents in scouting and analytics would be sorely missed.
Kyle Lesniewski of Brew Crew Ball wrote about Groopman glowingly in a farewell piece of sorts.
“Milwaukee hired Groopman in 2017 as part of an effort to overhaul their international scouting department,” Lesniewski said. “Since coming on board, Groopman has overseen the signing of a number of Milwaukee’s best international prospects, including Hedbert Perez, Jeferson Quero, Eduardo Garcia, Jackson Chourio, and a host of others.”
“Groopman also served as director of analytics for the Kansas City Royals for half a decade before coming to the Brewers, so he is one of those minds who brings to the table a deep knowledge of both scouting and analytics. Groopman’s loss could be a big one for Milwaukee and their ability to build the farm system.”
Groopman’s clearly excellent at his job, which has gotten him promoted multiple times throughout his career.
Could New York be the next wrung up the ladder?
More MLB: Red Sox Exec Made Poor Deadline Moves, New Report Says: 'Didn't Help The Team'