Red Sox Avoid Arbitration With 3 Young Stars, Jarren Duran Still Without New Deal
Thursday was an important deadline for every Major League Baseball team, and the Boston Red Sox had a mixed bag of results.
Teams had until Thursday to agree upon new contract figures for their arbitration-eligible players, those with more than three and less than six years of service time. For Boston, that included just four players, including new trade acquisition Garrett Crochet.
Three of those players were 2024 All-Stars, an one of those players may be headed to an arbitration hearing.
The Red Sox settled on salaries for three of their six projected starting pitchers for this season, two of whom were entering their first year of arbitration. Tanner Houck got $3.95 million, Crochet got $3.8 million, and Kutter Crawford got $2.75 million.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported the extension figures for Houck and Crochet, while Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Crawford figure.
Meanwhile, hours after the 1 p.m. E.T. deadline, outfielder Jarren Duran remained without a reported deal. The Red Sox have until 8 p.m. to file arbitration numbers with the league, so negotiations could be ongoing.
Meanwhile, Crochet has reportedly been in contact with the Red Sox about a potential extension, per Cotillo. There is nothing imminent, but with just two years of team control, Boston is likely to prioritize such an extension given the massive prospect haul they gave up for the star lefty.
Duran is projected for a $4.1 million salary, per Spotrac. The 28-year-old was the catalyst of the Boston offense last season and finished eighth in American League Most Valuable Player voting.
Any agreements or arbitration salaries can be overridden if the Red Sox come to terms on extensions with any of the aforementioned players. But for now, the three pitchers will get ready to focus on baseball, while more business may be pending for Duran and the club.
