Red Sox Projected To Sign $7 Million Slugger To Plug 'Biggest Roster Hole'
It's been two months, and the Boston Red Sox still haven't replaced their 2024 home run leader in free agency.
Tyler O'Neill not only blasted 31 home runs for the Red Sox in 2024, but he was by far their biggest power threat against left-handed pitching. Boston's lineup was already far too lefty-heavy last season, and with O'Neill now gone, the issue could be even worse on paper.
Quality right-handed bats are still available--headlined by Alex Bregman, the former Houston Astros All-Star third baseman. But although the Red Sox are one of the most valuable franchises in the sport, they might not be willing to break the bank for Bregman this winter, especially if the deal has to be five or more years.
Where might Boston turn, then, for a lower-cost righty alternative?
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter named former Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder/designated hitter Randal Grichuk as a "realistic" option for the Red Sox in free agency.
"With Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Masataka Yoshida all swinging it from the left side of the plate, it's no surprise the Red Sox have reportedly been looking for a right-handed bat," Reuter wrote.
"Grichuk, 33, posted a 140 OPS+ with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 279 plate appearances with the D-backs last season, and he has an .833 OPS in his career against left-handed pitching."
At his best, Grichuk is perhaps a slightly more dynamic version of a player the Red Sox already have: Rob Refsnyder. That doesn't mean adding him is useless--putting both in the lineup against lefties might work wonders. It's more a question of what they do with them both when a lefty isn't pitching.
On the plus side, Grichuk should come at an affordable price tag, which seems to play an outsized role in the Red Sox's decision-making these days. Spotrac projects him for a two-year deal worth just under $7 million.
Ultimately, there are countless benefits to adding a righty bat who can play every day over someone like Grichuk who is more of a platoon player. But if he's all they can afford, it's still better than standing still after the loss of O'Neill.
